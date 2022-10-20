LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area will be taking a hiatus from presenting Candidates Nights prior to November elections.
Since 1954, the league has provided a venue for bringing candidates together with the voting public as an opportunity for communication between the potential elected officials and their constituents.
There are strict guidelines pertaining to the arrangement of a successful Candidates Night, not the least of which is participation by all political parties. The league said It has become "increasingly difficult to engage representation from all parties to be able to present fair and balanced dialogue to help voters make informed decisions at the ballot box.
"We sincerely hope that this will change and that all candidates and party organizations will see the benefit of the league's work," the league wrote, in a press release.
