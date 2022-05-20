SUNBURY — Sunbury police are reportedly searching for a 23-year-old man who fatally gunned down another man at around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the city.
Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru is armed, dangerous and on the run after allegedly fatally shooting Hakeem Jakes inside Penn Jersey Mart on Fourth Street, according to media reports.
Multiple police agencies reportedly descended on Sunbury following the shooting. Uhuru is still at large and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
