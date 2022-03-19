MILLMONT — The Rev. Curt Wingert began serving two local Lutheran churches late in 2021.
In the time since, Wingert has found parish members of both the Christ's United Lutheran Church (Four Bells Church), Millmont and Mifflinburg's First Evangelical Lutheran Church to have a passion for ministry.
"They serve in the community," he said. "They have had a food panty (at Four Bells). I think for 12 or 15 years they have had that outreach ministry."
Wingert came to Union County having served two churches in the Penns Valley area. He said the past two years have had a profound effect on his churches and others with a complete rebound from the pandemic only now emerging.
"We all became televangelists overnight," Wingert said. "These two congregations are very similar to where I was. They are older congregations and the technology has not been a big part of it."
From the pulpit, Wingert said in person-attendance has been rising gradually. But Zoom services were online for members who were not ready to come back.
Wingert's path to Union County and ministry began in the middle of the continent. He called Homer, Neb., his hometown, where he attended a public school which served all grades from a single building.
"I graduated with 24 kids in my class," Wingert said. "When people talk about their graduating class here, I say, 'I've got you beat.'"
Unlikely as it seems, Wingert said his high school played 11-man football at the time. They have switched to eigh-man football since his 1994 graduation. He noted high schools in western Nebraska, smaller still, play football with six players on each side.
Eastern Nebraska remains an agricultural area, Wingert said. He spent a lot of time on his grandparent's 1,000-acre farm. The farm was considered large by Pennsylvania standards, but a small operation for Nebraska.
Wingert's call to ministry came while experiencing many areas of the country and a variety of post-grad activities. Among them, employment as a retail sales manager and horse training which was his introduction to Union County.
Wingert worked his way through Gettysburg Seminary, while working at a country market in Millheim. Parts of the seminary's TEEM (Theological Education for Emerging Ministries) was admittedly challenging after an extended break from formal education.
Service as an intern at two churches in Huntingdon County was concurrent with continued studies.
Spiritually, Wingert said these are tough times times after witnessing a worldwide pandemic followed almost seamlessly by a European war. He noted "loving your neighbor" has been just as challenging.
"But just bring the hope and good news of Christ, what Christ did for us as we walk this tough journey," Wingert said. "We all have different neighbors and they look different and they act different, and we have to love and treat them the same."
For now, the church woill be going through some long-range planning.
"We need to figure out where we are going to be in five years, 10 years," Wingert observed. "What kind of ministries. As churches change (and) members get older those ministries all change."
Wingert serves Christ's United Lutheran Church (Four Bells Church) at 13765 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45), Millmont (570-922-1860, www.4bellschurch.com) and First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg (570-966-0266, www.felcmifflinburg.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.