NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 2106; 2. Denny Hamlin, 2015, 2072; 3. Martin Truex, 2062; ; 4. Kurt Busch, 2052; 5. Ryan Blaney, 2048; 6. Joey Logano, 2047; 7. Kevin Harvick, 2046; 8. Brad Keselowski, 2038; 9. Christopher Bell, 2031; 10. Chase Elliott, 2030; 11. Aric Almirola, 2029; 12. Tyler Reddick, 2026; 13 Alex Bowman, 2026; 14. Kyle Busch, 2024; 15. William Byron, 2017; 16. Michael McDowell, 2006.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 955; 2. Austin Cindric, 954; 3. Justin Allgaier, 839; 4. Daniel Hemric, 808; 5. Harrison Burton, 799; 6. Justin Haley, 784; 7. Noah Gragson, 772; 8. Jeb Burton, 748; 9. Jeremy Clements, 587; 10. Brandon Jones, 574; 11. Riley Herbst, 555; 12. Myatt Snider, 546.
Truck: 1. Sheldon Creed, 2128; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2126; 3. Matt Crafton, 2094; 4. Stewart Friesen, 2092; 5. Ben Rhodes, 2074; 6. Todd Gilliland, 2070; 7. Carson Hocevar, 2067; 8. Austin Hill, 2064; 9. Zane Smith, 2059; 10. Chandler Smith, 2052.
