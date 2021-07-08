LEWISBURG — “Warm up” was barely needed this week at the tennis courts in Lewisburg Recreation Park.
Instructor Carter Casimir was in his third week leading Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) youth and adult tennis lessons. From 9 to 11 a.m. daily he led a beginner’s group, followed by an intermediate group from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration can be completed for the remaining five weeks at www.bvrec.org. Individual lessons with Casimir are also available by calling 570-524-4774.
“This is taking basic instruction or technique and taking it to the next level,” Casimir said of the intermediate level. “Once they’ve understood how to hit the ball and how tennis works, they can go to the next with rallying, point play and some more advanced tactics.”
A description of intermediate level classes on the BVRA website indicated they were for players who have some knowledge of a basic stroke and can hit a tossed ball consistently. Casimir stressed that learning to return the ball by playing a “rally game” could help young players improve consistency.
“At this age, the most important thing is consistency,” Casimir said. “Everyone can hit the ball hard.”
Casimir emphasized footwork and racquet control during drills. He noted his young players have been enthusiastic and energetic this week. However, the heat has prompted longer breaks.
Beginners lessons offer players a great place to start or brush up on the basics.
Casimir will be continuing with instruction through the end of August when he returns to Rochester Institute of Technology, where he is on the men’s tennis team.
