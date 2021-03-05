HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A trail race planned for the weekend was delayed but not denied.
The SnowFest 3.5 Mile trail race will be run at 1 p.m. Sunday at R.B. Winter State Park with a field limited to 240 people.
Entries are now closed, said Joel Heasley of the Mid-Penn Trailblazers. He noted a handful of volunteers would fill out the maximum for the outdoor gathering during COVID-19 restrictions.
Heasley said the race would be the sole SnowFest event this year and was delayed from its usual February weekend. SnowFest usually attracts thousands of people to the park. He said the state permitted the lone race to be held provided the gathering limit was observed.
The event, even with the delay, soon attracted the maximum number of entrants.
“It took two-and-a-half weeks to fill,” Heasley said. “People are still looking for what they can get into right now. There are not too many races going on right now.”
Trail races, where participants often end up nearly single-file on the trail, have been held with limits since last summer. Heasley said all the race activities would be outdoors on Sunday, with safe distancing and facial covering required before and after.
Since food after the race would be limited to hand-outs of pizza with chips, Healsey said people who signed up would get an upgraded gift, a fleece vest with a SnowFest logo. Wine bottle finisher awards would again be provided by Shade Mountain Winery.
Heasley was hopeful there would still be snow on the ground at the park on Sunday.
