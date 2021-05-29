MIFFLINBURG — "Living history" met student essay contest winners Friday morning in a classroom at Mifflinburg Area High School.
The unlikely amalgam brought writers of essays about the Holocaust and Marines from Vietnam and Cold War eras to the classroom of Beth Faunce, a high school literature teacher. Each student submitted a winning essay for the annual Days of Remembrance contest.
The high school essay topic for 2020-21 asked writers to name a single event, theme, idea or trend and how it contributed to the Holocaust. How it has continued to influence thought was also asked as well as whether studying the period could help prevent bigotry and its consequences.
It has been estimated that 6 million Jews were killed and countless others were killed before the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The period has been debated since by citizens, leaders, historians and some who deny whether it happened or not.
Entries were judged for writing skill, educational or inspirational content and whether the writer motivated others to be responsible, informed and patriotic citizens.
"It just shocked me how people were treated," said Kira Hackenberg, a junior class member. "Then and now. You can see it now too."
Joey Nunemaker, a freshman, attributed the catastrophe to ignorance.
"Powerful people were able to defend ignorance and they were able to use it against minorities," he said. "It is still a thing today with immigrants and people are coming in from around the world and being treated badly."
Sam Deluca, a high school junior, said it was a shock that the antisemitism correctly attributed to Nazi Germany was actually world wide.
Four veterans of service to the Marines were in the classroom including a survivor of the October, 1983 bombing of Marine barracks in Beruit, Lebanon.
"I was temporarily assigned with the multi-national peacekeeping force," Schlegel said. "I was assigned to that for two tours."
Schlegel recalled being about 50 yards from the spot where the bomb went off.
"It was in an old Hilton hotel," he recalled. "Down in the basement was a makeshift mess hall. It was a Saturday morning and I always went for breakfast. I declined to go to breakfast for whatever reason. Had I went, I probably would not be here that day."
Marines Dean Beaver, Mark Feaster and Marlin Lebo joined Schlegel in the classroom in support of the students and the work that they did.
David Young, one of the local coordinators of the essay contest, applauded the students for their levels of awareness. He credited Act 70, signed by Gov. Tom Corbett in 2014, for strongly encouraging Holocaust education.
Faunce noted Act 70 endorsed use of Newsela an online platform which collects articles from around the world and gives students an avenue for research. Giving students a fresh way to look at things was one of the benefits, she added, of the digital age.
Young said 29 of the 149 Days of Remembrance entrants earned a cash award. Hackenberg, Nunemaker and Deluca were each given $100 checks.
