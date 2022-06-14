MIFFLINBURG — As part of the Rotary Foundation’s ongoing efforts to completely eradicate polio, Rotary District 7360 is holding a trio of charity bike rides as part of its Pedals Out Polio fundraiser on Saturday, June 18, to help raise money for the global health campaign.
Jeff Coup, a member of the Rotary Club of Milton and past district governor, organizes the ride each year as part of his work as Rotary district PolioPlus chairman. He has been involved in the foundation’s global eradication campaign since it began more than 30 years ago.
In 1985, the Rotary Foundation launched its PolioPlus initiative, funding polio inoculation efforts in the Philippines that dramatically reduced the incidence of the disease in the country. These efforts led to a three-year campaign to raise enough money to achieve total population vaccination against polio by 2005, in order to globally eradicate the disease.
While three years proved insufficient for a goal of that magnitude, Rotary has continued the campaign, becoming a founding member of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, partnering with groups like UNICEF, the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to build health and wellness facilities around the world to combat the disease.
“Once the job is done, there will be a tremendous cost reduction, worldwide, and, of course, improvement in everyone’s health and well being,” said Coup.
District 7360 has raised between $6,000 and $10,000 each year of the charity bike ride, which is now in its eighth year in its current incarnation. Previously, Rotary members have held rides around the entire Rotary district, which encompasses 66 clubs across Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Coup said this year the the district has a goal to raise $10,000 through the event.
“When Rotary started doing this, over 300,000 children a year were either being killed or crippled by polio,” said Coup. “So far in 2022, there have been two cases in Pakistan and one case in Afghanistan. That, I think, is a startling statistic compared to where we started.”
Coup conceded that sometimes it can be frustrating to see the decades-long campaign still not complete, owing to contingencies like war and uncooperative governments. The original plan for total eradication by 2005 would have coincided with Rotary’s 50th anniversary and was intended as the foundation’s birthday present to the world. Still, Coup said he remains very optimistic that the end of polio is on the horizon.
“For years, a lot of people said ‘you’re never going to do it, it’s not an attainable goal. I think we’ve shown that the goal is not only attainable, but close within our reach, as long as we keep getting the funding,” Coup said. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation matches two-to-one all funds raised by Rotary for the campaign, up to $500 million.
“I want everyone to donate to this project so when we declare victory, they will know that, at least in a small way, they were a personal contributor to a polio free world,” Coup added.
Participants can choose from three rides of varying difficulties. The Family Ride is a 9-mile, self-guided ride along the Mifflinburg-Lewisburg Rail Trail, suitable for children and adults who want a leisurely pace and difficulty. The Easy Road Ride is a 22-mile, easy-paced ride with only moderate climbing. Those looking for more of a challenge can participate in the Jacks Mountain 50, a moderately paced, 47-mile ride intended for experienced bikers.
“It’s actually only 47 miles, but since we ride over Jacks Mountain we give everybody credit for 50 miles,” laughed Coup, who added that he would be participating in the Jacks Mountain 50 ride.
Check-in will be from 8 to 9 a.m. at the gazebo in Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. 5th St., Mifflinburg.
Riders are encouraged to solicit donations towards their ride. Those who wish to support the campaign but not participate in the ride can donate to the fundraiser as “virtual rider.” The top fundraiser will be recognized at 9 a.m., shortly before the rides begin.
The first 100 registrants will receive a coupon from Rusty Rail Brewing Company for a 10% discount. Donations can also be made at raise.rotary.org/district7360pedalsoutpolio/fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.