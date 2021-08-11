LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its September support group schedule.
The schedule includes:
• Bariatric support, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Call 570-768-3139 to register.
• Life After Loss, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 21, at Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. To register, call 570-522-2157 by Sept. 8.
• Empty Arms, 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at a location to be determined. For individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
