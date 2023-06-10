Employees of The Standard-Journal and The News Item have won industry awards for their work in photojournalism.
Adam Slother, of The Standard-Journal, and Larry Deklinski, of The News-Item, were each named Shooting Stars by Editor and Publisher, a monthly trade magazine that covers the newspaper industry.
Slother regularly employs his writing, photography and videography skills at The Standard-Journal and, in 2022, produced a documentary titled “Reflections of Agnes,” which explored how Milton Borough remembered Hurricane Agnes 50 years after the storm wreaked havoc across the Susquehanna River Valley.
“Working for the Standard, I kind of had the opportunity to get back into some of the photo and video things that I enjoy doing and usually don’t have the time to do,” said Slother, who started making videos at the age of 12.
His documentary on Hurricane Agnes was his biggest undertaking yet, both at work and in his personal life, and he managed to complete the project in just three months with a basic camera and lighting setup and video editing software.
“I had a video camera and I had one decent lens,” said Slother. “I already had some audio equipment which I had from recording music in the past. It was very bare bones, not a lot of fancy stuff.”
The condensed timeline to research and produce the documentary was a challenge, but it also kept him focused and forced him to think outside of the box.
“There was a lot I knew already but this was probably the most ambitious thing that I’ve ever put together myself just in that I did the shooting, the audio recording and editing, the editing of the film itself. I did the musical score for it,” he said. “I had to keep at it on a daily basis, whether it was setting up an interview with someone, conducting and interview and shooting it, or color correct footage that I already had.”’
When he first jumped into the project, he only had a very loose idea of what it might end up looking like. However, once he started talking to people around town, his vision of the documentary became clearer.
“The more interviews I did ,the more I was able to see the bigger picture,” he said. “You make a mental note as you’re talking to someone that you know for sure this is going to fit in somewhere, or you want to make sure it fits in because it’s important.”
Having grown up in Milton, the story of Hurricane Agnes was one that was close to both Slother and his family, so the documentary offered an opportunity for him to remember the past while also discovering new information.
“I thought I knew a lot from talking to family over the years. My grandparents and my mom lived on Front Street at the time of the flood so I heard a lot from them. My gram had photos which I ended up using in the doc. And I thought I knew a lot based on that,” he said. “But the more I talked to people, the more I realized I didn’t know a lot about it.”
In making the documentary, Slother relied on The Standard-Journal to access photo and story archives, and to connect him with people who were impacted by the flood. He learned about what people lost in the flood, the subsequent cleanup process, and how the town was impacted, and spoke to emergency responders about their experiences rescuing people.
“Some people got emotional because it was very devastating for a lot of people, so I got to share in that a little bit and, I guess, help to preserve their story,” he said. “I’m always most interested in people’s personal experiences. I love hearing things firsthand.”
Looking forward, there are a variety of potential stories that Slother would like to help tell, many of them focused on the local history of Milton.
“There’s a lot of stuff in our area that I think deserves to be recognized or highlighted,” he said.
Larry Deklinsi, a photographer and reporter for The News-Item, was also named a Shooting Star by Editor & Publisher.
"I’m grateful for the Sample News Group, and I’m thankful that my publisher Amy Moyer and managing editor for The News-Item Tim Zyla nominated me for this award,” said Deklinski. “I’m self taught but my origins in photography started by joining the high school yearbook midyear through my senior year with my best friend Alex Hayes.”
After graduating from Shamokin Area High School, Deklinski continued to practice his photography by joining the yearbook at Millersville University, which was called Touchstone. In an effort to improve his skills, he often used sporting events as opportunities to gran some photos.
“If there was a field hockey game and I had time, I would go and take photos of the field hockey game,” he said.
The practice paid off, as his photos from school athletic events started to populate the yearbook’s pages. All these years later, he still shoots with Nikon, and he’s developed a general philosophy that shapes his approach to photography.
“I think it’s about capturing the moments that are near and dear to people and capturing images that others may not be able to,” he said, “capturing the moments but also capturing great images of those moments.”
