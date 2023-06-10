Adam Slother

Adam Slother

 MATT JONES THE WEEKENDER

Employees of The Standard-Journal and The News Item have won industry awards for their work in photojournalism.

Adam Slother, of The Standard-Journal, and Larry Deklinski, of The News-Item, were each named Shooting Stars by Editor and Publisher, a monthly trade magazine that covers the newspaper industry.

