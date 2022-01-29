MILTON — Thirty gallons of home-heating oil spilled onto the basement floor of a Milton home, drawing firefighters from two area departments to lead containment efforts.
According to information released by the Milton Fire Department, firefighters were called at 9:05 p.m. Friday to a home in the 800 block of North Front Street after receiving reports that approximately 30 gallons of heating oil was leaking onto the floor.
The Northumberland County Department of Public Safety was called, and a hazmat trailer from the Warrior Run Area Fire Department responded to assist with containing the leak.
Crews operated on scene for three hours before a hazmat team from a private company arrived to complete the cleanup. There were no reports of injuries.
In addition to the two fire departments and county Public Safety officials, the Milton Police Department and an ambulance from White Deer Township responded to the scene.
