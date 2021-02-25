LEWISBURG — Seniors, sexuality and dementia were the topics of a talk titled Understanding Intimacy and Dementia presented by PennCares Support Services.
PennCares Trainer, Alexia Doumbouya, led the session offered by Pa. Link to Aging and Disability Resource Center, an agency serving Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, Montour and Schuylkill counties.
PennCares is a representative of an older adult support organization and community based agency which provides early intervention services, child development groups, work opportunities through their PennWorks program, non-medical in home supports, and professional educational trainings. Training topics include hoarding, dementia/Alzheimer's, working with challenging behaviors, behavioral health, senior bullying, drug and alcohol, caring for the caregiver, compassion/fatigue, healthy aging and family dynamics in dementia care.
Doumbouya addressed the online meeting of providers of senior care organized by the nine-county Pa. Link to Aging and The topic from Tuesday's presentation largely focused on seniors with dementia, a progressive, non-reversable brain condition which results in brain death.
Doumbouya said over 80 medical conditions may lead to dementia, with Alzheimer's disease the most common source. However, even such debilitating conditions cannot extinguish sexual tendencies. As explained in a video, some conditions may even increase preoccupation with it.
Providers were asked a series of questions, including if they were comfortable with discussing intimacy and sexual needs of seniors, whether they were comfortable with similar discussions with senior with dementia or related conditions. The informal survey also asked if the providers felt obliged to discuss sexually related behavior of a senior with family members.
Doumbouya noted the purpose of the assessment was to encourage caregivers to look at whether they are comfortable with the topic and how it could apply to clients.
"If you are comfortable with it or can gain a level of comfort with it, it will help us address a lot of these situations in a much better way," Doumbouya said. "It will help us to be even more effective and insure we are not only taking our interest into play but also that of the residents we are caring for."
Key points on intimacy and aging included acknowledging the need for love and affection in an aging population. Doumbouya said studies have shown that the need for sexual gratification may vary as men and women get older, but it does not go away.
"We're still talking about humans who do expect certain things out of a relationship," Doumbouya said. "Dementia does not change that simply because it exists."
Sexual activity can be a critical part of a healthy adult relationship, she added, but sexuality can be affected by certain emotional, interpersonal and cultural factors. Medications can also have side effects on sex functions, sexuality or behavior.
"While we may see the resident in a facility setting, prior to that what were there experiences? Where are they transitioning from?" Doumbouya asked. "Those can still have heavy weight and play largely into their behavior in a facility."
The video concluded that inappropriate or surprising sexual behavior was not unusual among people who have Alzheimer's, stroke survivors or users of certain medications for Parkinson's disease.
Doumbouya spoke via an online platform to the group which included long-term care givers, social workers and others, some with decades of service. They were asked to deal with sex or sexuality-related challenges among clients in an informed and sensitive way.
