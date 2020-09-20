ALLENWOOD — Bruce and Julie Rearick have seen the desperate looks in the eyes of children who have not had food in days.
The Rearicks volunteer with Kids around the World, with Julie serving as the organization’s country manager for Haiti. The two serve out of the Kids Around the World East Coast Location, a warehouse located near Watsontown.
Through their involvement with the organization, the Rearicks have made more than 30 trips to Haiti, to lead the installation of playgrounds at orphanages and schools.
On their trips, the husband and wife have seen numerous individuals suffering from hunger, and have particularly vivid memories of one incident that occurred at an orphanage where they were installing a playground.
“The last playground we installed, we were at an orphanage and learned these children hadn’t eaten in days,” Julie said. “We bought food for them. The (orphanage) director said ‘we can’t cook the food. We don’t have charcoal.’”
The Rearicks quickly made sure the orphanage was well supplied with charcoal. They then saw how thankful those impacted were to have a source of nourishment.
“They just don’t know how to stop thanking you,” Bruce said.
With the coronavirus pandemic, the Rearicks said Kids Around the World has not been able to continue with its regular mission of shipping and installing playgrounds around the world.
Julie said churches and organizations do not have the funding available to pay for the refurbished playground equipment to be shipped around the world. In addition, volunteers with Kids Around the World are unable to travel globally to install the playgrounds.
“We have seven playgrounds sitting in Haiti that need to be installed, when travel restrictions are lifted,” Julie said.
With Kids Around the World currently shifting much of its focus away from playgrounds, Julie said the attention is on the organization’s OneMeal program.
Through the program, nutritious foods are packaged and shipped around the world to feed children and families in need. While this program has been ongoing for several years, Julie said Kids Around the World has not yet hosted a local packaging event.
The organization will hold the first local event of its kind from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at LOVEhill Farm, 478 Sunanday Lane, Allenwood.
The food packaged in Allenwood will be sent to Grace International, an organization working in Haiti.
“(Kids Around the World) has been sending food there for the last two years, but we never packaged it (locally),” Julie said.
Kids Around the World last sent 270,000 meals to Grace International in October.
“With the lack of food, the (civil) unrest there, they gave that away very quickly,” Julie said. “They have some orphanage, schools, they serve a number of churches, 270 churches in Haiti.”
“What we like about working with Grace International, it’s all Haitian run,” Bruce added. “They know the needs.”
Julie also noted the special connection between Grace International, Kids Around the World and LOVEhill.
Ike Sunanday, Julie’s son, passed away in 2014, when he was just 32 years old. He created LOVEhill, a location where the word “love” is cut into the grass on the side of a hill.
Since Sunanday passed away, the Rearicks have led the installation of several playgrounds in his memory at locations in Haiti connected to Grace International.
In order to cover the cost of purchasing and shipping the food to be packaged Oct. 3, the Rearicks said $30,000 needs to be raised.
Currently, Julie said half of that amount has been raised. All donations must be received by Thursday, Sept. 24.
“There will be a donation box (at the packaging event), if anyone would like to donate then they’re there, they can,” Julie said.
According to Bruce, a donation of $50 will cover the cost of of one box of food which will feed 216 people.
In addition to donating to the cause during the packaging event, contributions can also be made online at https://give.kidsaroundtheworld.com/campaign/lovehill-onemeal/c292012.
Prior to the Oct. 3 event, Bruce said the food items to be packaged will be sent to Allenwood from Kids Around the World.
The items to be packaged include rice, dried vegetables and a vitamin-enriched packet.
“It gets vacuum-packed at the (packaging) site,” Bruce explained. “We will box it, seal it.”
The items will be shipped to Haiti by the end of October.
Volunteers are still needed to help with the packaging. Julie noted they will be working in one- to two-hour shifts.
“We could have 100 people per hour (packaging),” Julie said. “We have a number of churches coming, we have Cub Scouts coming.”
The packaging will primarily take place inside of a barn at LOVEhill, with multiple protocols in place in order to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
“Masks are required,” Julie said. “We will be wearing gloves. Tables (where the packaging will take place) will be 8-feet apart.”
Those planning to volunteer with the event must pre-register by visiting https://lovehill.app.rsvpify.com/.
