LEWISBURG — A civicl action filed Tuesday, June 15, in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania claims a 14-year-old Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) middle school student was subjected to bullying by at least four other students.
Verbal harassment allegedly included taunts of "rapist, pedophile and child molester," according to the filing.
Though damages sought were not specified, it claimed the district caused pain, suffering and humiliation on the part of the victim. It also sought a jury trial to the extent allowed by law.
The filing indicated an investigation by the then-acting principal was initiated by the parent and stepparent. The papers claimed they were assured discipline would be imposed as needed.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called in the course of the investigation and informed the parent and stepparent that a rape allegation against their child was also being looked into.
The allegation made March 19 via ChildLine was filed anonymously.
The anonymous claim by a female was later debunked with no charges filed, but the alleged harassment both continued and was conducted by additional students. It allegedly escalated to being shunned, threatened and physically pushed. The alleged victim was home-schooled starting in mid-May.
The sole count of the filing cited Title IX of the Educational Amendments of 1972 and claimed the victim was deprived access to educational opportunities due to "severe, pervasive and objectively offensive" harassment. Loss of appetite, withdrawal from family and friend, anxiety and poor sleep hygiene by the victim were also alleged.
It further claimed that the district had knowledge of the situation and authority to take corrective action. However, it claimed none of the alleged harassers were punished or disciplined beyond being spoken to by the principal.
Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, LASD superintendent, declined comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.