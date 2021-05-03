MUNCY — UPMC and the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission will partner to offer free narcan kits to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 10, at UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy.
Narcan is an emergency nasal spray medication that reverses opioid effects and can save the life of a patient during an overdose situation. This medication and accompanying resources and instructions will be given at no cost.
To access the event, pull into the UPMC Muncy emergency department parking lot off East Water Street. The tent will be located between the emergency department entrance and the entrance to UPMC Family Medicine at Muncy. Those attending should remain in their car and wear a mask. Staff will bring the items to the cars.
If you or someone you know is suffering from a substance use disorder, call the 24/7 hotline at 570-220-2764. To learn more about the West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission, go to wbdrugandalcohol.org.
