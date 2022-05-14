MIFFLINBURG — A United States senator paid a a visit to Mifflinburg Friday afternoon and thanked a local man who announced a write-in campaign for a Democratic Congressional nomination.
Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.), appearing at a Democratic gathering at Original Italian Pizza, acknowledged the effort of Mike Molesevich of Lewisburg, a businessman and former mayor.
Casey encouraged party members and predicted that results in Pennsylvania would be as important in 2022 as they were for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential campaign.
Casey expected that a bill authorizing $39.9 billion in economic and military aid for Ukraine would have been passed already. But he noted a holdup attributed to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) meant there would not be a vote until the week ahead.
Casey said support in the form of weapons, intelligence and humanitarian aid should keep flowing.
"It is imperative to make sure we do everything we can to make (Ukraine) prevail," Casey said. "As much as it is a people fighting against an invader, (Russian Republic President Vladimir) Putin has violated international law, his troops have committed war crimes (and) democracy itself is on the line."
Casey, considered an "anti-abortion Democrat," explained support for codifying abortion nationally.
"There are two parts to this now, there is a decision which will allow bans in a lot of states. We don't know, if it's 15 states or 20 states, but a lot of states which by virtue of the decision when it comes down will be permitted to ban abortion," Casey said. "Number two is that the Republicans just announced they are going to be introducing legislation to have a nationwide ban on abortion at six weeks."
Inflation, Casey noted, could be tamed via Congressional support similar to that which was offered through a child tax credit. The credit meant about $450 per month for the time it was offered, which he said went to food, fuel and other essential expenses.
Casey also supported national legislation against price gouging and a tax on "excess profits" accrued by oil companies.
Molesevich said he has contacted election offices in each of the counties in the newly redrawn 15th Congressional District.
"I've basically given them a heads up so they can be prepared for who I am, how my name is spelled and how we are trying to get it on the ballot," he said. "If there are any variations, please accept them as general intent."
As no other Democrats have officially filed as candidates for the primary, Molesevich will need 1,000 write-in votes to qualify as the Democratic nominee for the fall. Incumbent Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson (R-Pa. 15) faces no challengers from within his party.
Molesevich, 67, said he is running simply because he can do a better job. He used a write-in primary campaign and earned his party's nomination for the 10th Congressional District in 2016.
Incumbent Tom Mario defeated Molesevich 70% to 30% in the General Election.
