Northumberland County Sentences
• Nicholas Leiber, 21, of Pittsburgh, $250 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana; six months’ probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jerome Lucht, 62, of Frackville, 3 to 6 months in state prison, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Ruben Orozco, 23, of Shamokin, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; $500 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
• Joseph Hornberger, 51, who is homeless, 6 1/2 to 13 years in state prison, ineligible for a Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive, $50 fine plus costs aggravated assault.
• Nelson Laboy Pirela, 33, of Allentown, 1 month to 2 years in state prison, credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for habitual offender.
• Ronald Swank, 60, of Bloomsburg, 6 months probation with restrictive conditions including 1 month of house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Antonio Vazquez-Santiago, 39, of Sunbury, 6 months probation with restrictive conditions including 1 month on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jody Bower, 38, of Northumberland, $25 fine plus costs for careless driving.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
TURBOTVILLE — A Williamsport woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a two-vehicle crash at 1:51 p.m. Oct. 28 along Route 54, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
The unnamed 39-year-old woman allegedly displayed signs of impairment and was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for chemical testing. Charges are pending test results.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 2007 Toyota Camry crashed after going out of control at 8:02 p.m. Oct. 31 westbound along I-80, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said the vehicle, driven by Ryan J. Baer, 24, of Wexford, drifted into the left lane, went out of control, rotated, struck a guide rail and came to rest across the left westbound lane. The Toyota was then struck by a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Ashley R. Guenther, 26, of Pittsburgh. The Toyota then struck Baer, who was outside the vehicle and thrown approximately 70 feet onto the northern berm. Baer was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries.
1-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Mahanoy City man escaped injury when he fell asleep at the wheel and his vehicle crashed into a guide rail along I-80.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 12:38 a.m. Oct. 29 along a stretch of interstate in West Buffalo Township, Union County. Rodney S. Hetherington was traveling east in a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse when the vehicle crashed. Troopers said Hetherington was issued a warning for careless driving.
Vehicle vs. deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 4:57 a.m. Nov. 2 along I-80 eastbound, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Randall L. Kramm, 36, of Milton, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway. Kramm was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 2:53 p.m. Oct. 31 along I-80 westbound, Liberty Township, Montour County.
David W. Troup, 65, of Strattville, was traveling west in a 2017 Chevrolet Trax that hit a deer in the roadway, police noted. Troup and a passenger were belted. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
Harassment
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged harassment against a 46-year-old Mifflinburg man.
The incident was reported at 11:50 a.m. Oct. 28 along Violet Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 57-year-old Watsontown man in an attempt to obtain unemployment.
The incident was reported at 1:51 p.m. Nov. 1 along Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a trailer struck a vehicle at 12:43 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 147, south of Smiles Road, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Jaren M. Moyer, 29, of Sunbury, was traveling north in a 1987 Freightliner which braked and its trailer slid into the southbound lane where it struck a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Gail M. Beaver, 61, of Dalmatia, police reported. Both drivers were belted.
Moyer will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Roaring Branch man was injured after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 5:05 p.m. Oct. 20 along Route 14, west of Pheasant Lane, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. Kyle G. Davis, 20, was traveling north when the vehicle left the roadway to the right, re-entered the roadway, then left the roadway again, hit a tree, spun clockwise and came to a rest off the roadway. Davis was belted and sustained an unspecified injury, police noted.
Davis will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, it was noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 2011 Toyota Sienna driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it struck a deer in the roadway at 7:42 a.m. Oct. 28 along Route 973 east, west of Bush Hill Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
A mailbox along the roadway was damaged and the vehicle sustained minor damage, police noted. No one was injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 11:32 p.m. Oct. 30 along Rose Valley Road, north of Heaps Lane, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Kelly T. Bidlespacher, 36, struck the deer.
Vehicle vs. bear
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A commercial vehicle struck a bear in the roadway at 2:09 a.m. Nov. 1 along Route 15, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Dean J. Beck, 48, of Spencerport, N.Y., was traveling south in a 2019 International when a small black bear entered the roadway and was struck by the tractor. Beck was belted and was not injured.
Hit and run
PENN TOWNSHIP — An Ulster woman was cited after an alleged hit-and-run crash at 5:41 p.m. Oct. 29 along Route 220, west of Holmes Hollow Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Jessica D. Hicks, 28, was allegedly traveling south in a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder that swerved off the right side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. Troopers said she will be cited with immediate notice of accident to police department. No injuries were noted.
Harassment
PINE TOWNSHIP — A husband and wife were cited after troopers responded to an alleged domestic at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 31 along Grasso Lane, Pine Township, Lycoming County.
The 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, both of Williamsport, allegedly shoved one another. Both were cited, police noted.
Union County Deed transfers
• Matthew L. Kessler to Paul J. Scholl, Jill A. Scholl, Paul J. Scholl Jr., Janet I. Scholl, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Floyd Z. Weaver, Esther R. Weaver to Eugene Weaver, Linda Weaver, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Linda L. Aurand to Linda L. Aurand, Kelly A. Cardillo, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Warren W. Hackman estate, Wendy W. Hackman executor, Warren M. Hackman revocable trust agreement, Wendy M. Hackman trustee to HA Foundation LLC, property in Hartley Township, $32,680.
• Stone Clock LLC, Curtis R. Brubaker to Mizuki Takahashi, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Betty Mertz Reitz to Roy C. Sassaman, Nicole L Sassaman, property in Union Township, $1.
• Alanson E. Johnson, Bonnie M. Johnson to Alanson E. Johnson, Bonnie M. Johnson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Andy Willow member, On Time Playground Solutions LLC to Heera Prop LLC, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Union County Sheriff, Carl A. Geiswite to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Christiana Trust trustee, Premium Mortgage Acquisition trustee, property in Union Township, $10,000.
• Union County Sheriff, Bonnie S. Sheets heir, Thomas G. Sheets Jr. estate, Ryan Sheets heir to US Bank National Association Trust, RMAC trust series 2016, property in White Deer Township, $40,000.
• Fred C. Johnson, Patty C. Johnson to Timothy P. Johnson, Virginia Johnson Mertz, Benjamin P. Johnson, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Martha L. Ketchem to Steven L. Ketchem, Michelle L. Ketchem, Martha L Ketchem, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Nathan L. Stoltzfus, Martha A. Stoltzfus to PD Solar 5 LLC, property in Limestone Township, cash consideration not given, $1.
• Ronald Joseph Barraclough to Larissa Zarr, Kyle Zarr, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Fred A. Swanger, Eleanor Swanger to Michael B. Swanger, Chrystal M. Swanger, Benny J. Romic, Denise I. Romic, Dennis J. Berkeiner, Dennis J. Berkheimer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• William D. Frank administrator, Kellie C. Reilly administrator, Robert Raymond Frank estate, property in New Berlin, $50,000.
• James A. Daucher to James A. Daucher, Kira A. Gantt, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to Todd A. Boop, Rebecca M. Boop, property in Hartley Township, quit claim, $1.
• Allen Z. Hoover Jr., Sylvia Hoover to Calvin Z. Hoover, Emily M. Hoover, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Deborah S. Embick, Lynn W. Embick to Deborah S. Embick, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Deborah S. Embick to Deborah S. Embick, Dakota W. Shaffer, Tiffany A. Spear, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Sandra Lutz, Nicholas Leuchak Jr., Sharon Leuchak to Shane P. Failor, Sandi L. Failor, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
