LEWISBURG — A vote to adopt a Kelly Township budget for 2022 was postponed Tuesday evening due to an error.
David Hassenplug, supervisor chair, called the error a “typo in the numbers” and asked for options. The error, overlooked until after a second budget reading, was a numerical misprint of $7,000.
Jason T. Brudecki, township solicitor, advised that a corrected version should be readvertised and voted on after being posted for a required 20-day period. Supervisors agreed that the vote to adopt would be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the Municipal Building, 551 Ziegler Road, Lewisburg.
Township property taxes would remain at 1 mill, a rate which Supervisor Elvin Stoltzfus noted has remained unchanged for over a dozen years.
Each mill represents a rate in dollars levied per $1,000 of assessed value of a property. Revenue of $260.430 was projected in real estate tax on property assessed at $260,430,060 within the township.
Total revenue was projected at $1,200,039 versus projected spending of $1,200,380. The fire hydrant tax, where applicable, would remain at 0.074 mills.
The proposed plan called for a total of $210,954 in fire protection and $208,500 for public works. The latter figure included $15,000 for winter maintenance and $12,000 for traffic control devices.
