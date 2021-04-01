LEWISBURG — "Tortured Borders: Songs of Immigration," a free online presentation by Dr. Annie Janeiro Randall, will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, sponsored by the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning (BILL).
The program looks at songs created by immigrants from Mexico and Central American countries which document their own experiences in their own voices. It was noted that immigrant women men, and children rarely get to tell their own stories. Rather, their experience is framed—often incorrectly, always narrowly—by government officials, refugee advocates or politicians.
Randall, a Bucknell University musicology professor, will lead the session and is a former co-editor of the music/culture series at Wesleyan University Press. She has also served as vice president of the International Association for the Study of Popular Music (US branch) and published pieces about 18th-century German melodrama, Puccini’s operas, women in music, American protest music and 1960s British pop.
Randall has also been a research fellow at Columbia University's Italian Academy for Advanced Studies in America and teaches courses on women in music and music and social justice.
BILL offers special sessions providing opportunities for members and friends to explore new topics with distinguished presenters. BILL membership is not required to attend these programs. All that is needed is an internet connection and a computer, laptop or smartphone.
This program is free and open to the public. A link to the Zoom program and instructions will be emailed, but participants must register no later than 12 noon Wednesday, April 21, online, via phone (570-522-0105) or via email to Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu.
