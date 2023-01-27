MILTON — Lane restrictions will be in place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, along Route 642 in Milton.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge, which span the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.
