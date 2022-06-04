TURBOTVILLE — A morning that started with seniors driving tractors to school ended with the graduation of 104 pupils from Warrior Run High School on Friday night, joined in the celebration of their accomplishment by family and friends.
Three students from the graduating class — Alayna Wilkins, class president; Kat Brady, salutatorian; and Liam Boyer, valedictorian — gave commencement speeches remembering their time at Warrior Run and looking ahead to their futures.
Wilkins focused on the long journey of each of her classmates leading to commencement, from their first day of elementary school to their last moments as high school seniors.
"Some of us are relieved and happy to be finished, others are sad and wish it wasn't over, and I’m sure some feel a mixture of both," Wilkins said.
Wilkins spoke about her fond memories of elementary school field days and classroom movies in pajamas. The transition to middle school, she joked, was awkward for many and maybe best left without too much reminiscing.
"High school was where we each were able to branch out and make decisions for ourselves that would shape our individual journeys," Wilkins said, highlighting more freedom in class choices and extracurricular activities like arts and sports.
"This opportunity to choose... allowed each of us the freedom to start to build our own paths and create a journey filled with a variety of different memorable moments and experiences — some that we share, and others that are unique to our personal journeys."
Wilkins said that while the ongoing construction project has impacted their time, challenges like that have shown the strength of the class.
"When I think of our class I think of how many different groups of people are represented and how there is great diversity, yet we always come together when it matters most," she said. "Together we have also persevered through a global pandemic, virtual learning, and all the obstacles that came with it."
Brady spoke on coming into her own during her school career and finding her identity.
"If I met my younger self, I’d be confused as to how she developed into me," she said, adding that as a child she was quite shy and lacked the confidence and outgoing personality she grew into as a young adult.
"But, what changed?" she asked. "To put it simply, I sought validation in myself rather than through external means."
Brady stressed the importance of not assigning oneself labels or defining oneself only through interests or activities.
"If you try to identify yourself with a few words or some one-size-fits-all label, you’re only setting yourself up for disappointment when you inevitably outgrow the label," she said. "Define yourself by who you are, not what you do — and what you do isn’t who you are."
High school is only the first leg of a much longer journey, Brady said, and students should expect to continue to grow and change as they take the next steps in their lives.
"You’re being afforded a chance to start anew, to reinvent yourself. Don’t stay the same person you were in high school," she said.
"Finally, I want to leave you all with an idea: don’t change the world," said Brady.
"Rather, change your world. Be the best person you can be, not for the sake of being remembered or praised, but for the sake of your own satisfaction."
Boyer began by thanking the district's faculty, staff and school board for their work to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and give seniors a memorable final year. His speech focused on the topic of kindness, a value he said has come to shape his worldview.
"One of the greatest epiphanies that I have had in high school is how kindness is associated with being visible, how much it can influence the acceptance of who we are, and how it builds and sustains trust," he said. "In other words, kindness gives us a purpose."
Boyer shared a personal story about friends delivering him a candy bar while he was home sick and he expressed just how much that small act meant to him at the time.
"Everyone wants and deserves to be seen, and the only way to make that happen is by performing acts of kindness to show that we care about others."
Boyer spoke about cultivating kindness through friendships and relationships based on trust and strong communication skills. Boyer encouraged his classmates to rise above personal drama and social pressures and to strive to always show kindness in their futures.
"Sometimes it can be hard to see through eyes other than our own, but always do your best to keep an open mind and try to see things from a different perspective," he said. "By doing so, we can empower others and learn to have pride in ourselves. That’s how we can carry defender pride into our future."
"I hope the best for all of you, and regardless of your path, remember to treat others how you want to be treated. You won’t regret it," he concluded.
