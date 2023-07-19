LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) recently announced the winners of its 12th Annual Photo Contest, Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna Greenway.
The photo contest drew images from across the Susquehanna Greenway, which runs along the Susquehanna River throughout Pennsylvania, and saw some of its most competitive submissions yet. Entries were presented to a select group of judges where they based their decisions on adherence to the category theme, composition, and quality. This year’s categories included Susquehanna Landmarks, Treasured River Towns, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife.
“The depth of quality showcased across the entries in this year’s contest was simply fantastic,” said Shane Kiefer, director of Marketing at the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, and one of this year’s judges. “It was certainly a challenge to narrow down the field, as there was a stunning amount of distinctive wildlife photos, unique angles of river towns and well-known landmarks, and inspiring riverside adventures on display. The winning photographers can certainly be proud of their achievements.”
Ryan Sotelo’s photo from Bloomsburg was named the overall Grand Prize winner and First Place winner in the River Towns Category. The image depicts a stunning aerial taken at sunset over the Town of Bloomsburg on the Lower North Branch of the Susquehanna River — which is Pennsylvania’s 2023 River of the Year.
In addition to receiving cash prizes, the contest winners will have their photos printed, framed, and displayed as part of a traveling gallery that will exhibit across the Susquehanna Greenway throughout the year.
“The photo contest provides a key touchpoint for people in locations all along the river,” said SGP Director of Communications and Outreach, Alana Jajko. “As the traveling gallery moves from place to place so too do the scenes of the Susquehanna, encouraging viewers to discover the beauty and resources of the Susquehanna River.
“This year’s winners came from locations as far north as Wyoming County, as far south as Lancaster County, and as far West as Clearfield County, making for a collage of photos that truly showcases the wide variety of landscapes within the Susquehanna Greenway.”
In addition to the winning images, 12 Honorable Mentions were selected by the judges to be voted on by the public to select three People’s Choice Winners for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place in that category. Votes can be cast on Facebook by “Like”-ing the images you think should be framed and included in SGP’s Traveling Photo Contest Gallery. Voting ends at 5 p.m. Friday, July 21, and can be accessed on SGP’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.