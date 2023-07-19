LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) recently announced the winners of its 12th Annual Photo Contest, Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna Greenway.

The photo contest drew images from across the Susquehanna Greenway, which runs along the Susquehanna River throughout Pennsylvania, and saw some of its most competitive submissions yet. Entries were presented to a select group of judges where they based their decisions on adherence to the category theme, composition, and quality. This year’s categories included Susquehanna Landmarks, Treasured River Towns, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife.

