MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) has announced its plans to rename the Milton Moose Family Center. The building will now be called the Milton Community Center, with the name change to be celebrated during an event slated for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at the building, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
The building has been a hub for Moose Lodge 171 and TIME, and has undergone significant renovations over the last 20 years. Features inside the building include the Milton Model Train Museum, Chef's Place, the Milton MakerSpace and The Jungle Teen Center. A newly installed elevator makes getting around to visit all four floors easy and accessible to all.
