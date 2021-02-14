LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Winfield man was killed early Friday afternoon when his car left the roadway and struck a pair of trees along Wildwood Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
State Police at Milton said Earl E. Rothermel was traveling west in a 2013 Ford Escape when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree off the north side of the roadway, then struck another tree. Rothermel was not belted and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tpr. Jennifer Bowers.
The crash occurred at 12:47 p.m. Feb. 12 along Wildwood Road, just west of Zimmerman Road, troopers noted. After hitting the second tree, Rothermel’s vehicle spun and came to a rest about 40 feet from initial impact on the south berm.
