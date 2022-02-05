PORTER TOWNSHIP — State Police at Montoursville reported the arrest of Nigil Akeem Lee, 38, in what has been described by police as an attempted homicide Friday near Jersey Shore.
According to state police, multiple gunshots were reported at around 1:26 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, in the area of 96 Vilas Drive, Porter Township, Lycoming County. A victim, described as a white non-hispanic male was hospitalized having been struck.
State police were assisted by Tiadaghton Regional Police and multiple other agencies at the scene. Due to the nature of the investigation, police said no further details were being released at this time.
Lee has been charged, however police did not specify charges.
