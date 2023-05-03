BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg will hold its 154th Spring Commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 13, at Redman Stadium at the Steph Pettit Athletic Complex on the Upper Campus. Ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for both graduate and undergraduate students.

The 9:30 a.m. ceremony will include the following majors: ASL/English Interpreting, Audiology (AUD), Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Curriculum & Instruction, Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity, Early Childhood PK4, Early Childhood PK4/DHH, Educational Leadership, Electronic Engineering Tech, EGGS, Exercise Science, Health Sciences, Mathematics, Medical Imaging, Middle Level Ed, Nursing, Nursing Practice (DNP), Physics, Reading, Secondary Education, Social Work, Special Education, and Speech Pathology & Audiology

