BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University-Bloomsburg will hold its 154th Spring Commencement ceremonies Saturday, May 13, at Redman Stadium at the Steph Pettit Athletic Complex on the Upper Campus. Ceremonies will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for both graduate and undergraduate students.
The 9:30 a.m. ceremony will include the following majors: ASL/English Interpreting, Audiology (AUD), Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Curriculum & Instruction, Digital Forensics & Cybersecurity, Early Childhood PK4, Early Childhood PK4/DHH, Educational Leadership, Electronic Engineering Tech, EGGS, Exercise Science, Health Sciences, Mathematics, Medical Imaging, Middle Level Ed, Nursing, Nursing Practice (DNP), Physics, Reading, Secondary Education, Social Work, Special Education, and Speech Pathology & Audiology
The 2:30 p.m. ceremony will include the following majors: Accounting, Anthropology, Art History, Art Studio, Business Administration - Finance, Business Administration - Information Technology & Analytics, Business Administration - Management, Business Administration - Marketing, Business Administration - MBA, Business Education/ITM, Communication Studies, Criminal Justice, Economics, English, History, Information Technology, Instructional Design & Tech, Interdisciplinary Studies, International Business, Languages and Cultures, Mass Communications, Music, Philosophy, Political Science, Professional Sales & Marketing, Psychology, Sociology, Supply Chain Management, Technical Leadership, and Theatre
All seating for guests is on a first-come basis and will require a ticket. All students will be seated on the field and will be directed to sit in the appropriate area based on their degree (doctoral or master) or undergraduate college.
Parking will be located on upper campus. Handicap spaces will be available and a handicap placard or license plate is necessary.
A clear bag policy will be in place. The guidelines limit the size and type of bags that can be brought into the venues. These guidelines do not change the items individuals may bring, but restricts the type of bag used to carry items. Small clutches and wallets are permissible per the guidelines outlined below. Larger bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Clear one-gallon plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) are also permitted. Items not permitted in the venue include: large purses, strollers, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, wrapped gifts, diaper backs, computer bags, luggage of any kind, cinch sacks, fanny packs, camera bags and umbrellas.
All ceremonies will be live-streamed so families, supporters, and friends may watch and celebrate virtually. Links will be available on the blooomu.edu/commencement web page.
