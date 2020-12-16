Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, noted earlier this week that the hospital has been selected as a one of the region’s distribution points for approved COVID-19 vaccines.
The first shipment of a Pfizer vaccine arrived Tuesday. A statement indicated the shipment was immunization of providers, clinical staff and support personnel caring for patients in the hospital and its primary and specialty care clinics.
Initial doses in the two-step process would be given starting today, with follow-up doses given from the next shipment received. After hospital-related staff have been vaccinated, Evangelical and the state will partner to widen the vaccination effort with future shipments.
UPMC Susquehanna Region
WILLIAMSPORT — Officials with UPMC Susquehanna Region are “eager” to begin vaccinating front-line workers.
Tyler Wagner, a spokesperson for the health system, said the vaccinations will begin as soon as the first doses are received, and as directed by the state.
“UPMC has a capable team coordinating the logistics of vaccine receiving, storage, distribution and immunization,” Wagner said. “We are highly proficient at these processes, particularly given our annual influenza vaccination program.”
Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — With a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine receiving emergency use authorization, Geisinger has established an online resource hub to help address questions about the vaccine.
Available at Geisinger.org/COVIDvax, information includes details about the vaccine safety information, who Geisinger should vaccinate according to state guidance, and answers to frequently asked questions.
Geisinger will administer vaccines in accordance with state and federal process guidelines. The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has recommended health care systems prioritize vaccinating their own employees. In accordance with these guidelines, Geisinger will begin to provide vaccines to its front-line staff who provide significant care to patients with COVID-19 and to other front-line staff in critical departments.
Vaccine eligibility will expand as supplies and distribution protocols allow.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses of the same vaccine which must be given 21 days apart. Geisinger is expected to receive 2,000 to 3,000 vaccine doses in this initial shipment and will begin providing vaccines to eligible employees within days of receiving the first allotment.
It’s expected that vaccines will not be widely available to the public until spring or summer. According to Geisinger, individuals should not stop wearing a mask or avoiding gatherings before or after receiving the vaccination. Social distancing and handwashing should also continue to be practiced.
Geisinger continues to see rising rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and positive test results across its system. Over the past two weeks, Geisinger hass averaged more than one positive COVID-19 admission per hour to its hospitals, with more than 300 new positive outpatient COVID-19 tests per day. It has a positive testing rate close to 25%.
