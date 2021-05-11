The Standard-Journal asked questions of declared candidates for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 17th District, covering Snyder and Union counties. Their responses follow and have been edited for clarity. Hackenberg has filed as both a Democrat and Republican and will appear on the ballots of both parties.
Full name: Lori R. Hackenberg
Party affiliation: Republican
Education: Widener University School of Law, juris doctor
Career Highlights: Served as magisterial district judge since 2012 in Middleburg area, and been on the judicial team of the Drug, Alcohol and Mental Health Treatment Court of the 17th Judicial District. Practicing as an attorney for over 17, Hackenberg is currently with the Union County law firm of Yount and Hackenberg.
Highlights also included service as guardian ad litem for Union County where Hackenberg was the recipient of a certificate of recognition for exemplary service from Union County commissioners, former chair of the Board of View for Land Disputes in Union County and service as law clerk for the late William Harvey Wiest, Northumberland County senior judge. Hackenberg has received the Dean Anthony J. Santoro Outstanding Service Award from Widener University School of Law.
Why are you running?
“I have been honored to serve the people of Snyder and Union counties as a magisterial district judge for over nine years. I preside over my court with an understanding of the law, with integrity and with dignity and respect towards those who appear before me. I would like to continue my proven, exemplary judicial record on the bench as your next judge of the Court of Common Pleas.”
The judge’s job pays $186,665 annual for a term of 10 years. Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock has announced his retirement and will not seek retention.
