NEW COLUMBIA — The New Columbia Civic Association will host the New Columbia Apple Butter Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
Volunteers peeled apples much of the day Thursday at the Civic Center while the equipment needed to heat the apple butter before canning was being assembled outdoors. Peeled apples and cinnamon, the principal ingredients, will be slow cooked then sealed in jars.
Terri Stump, a long time New Columbia resident, said the annual festival will go on as it always has, provided people remember to use facial masks.
"Everything is basically outside," Stump said. "Social distancing is available because it is outside."
White Deer Elementary School students have designed labels for the apple butter in years gone by. A winning label with student artwork was used on the actual jars. Amy Ficks affirmed there would be a label contest this year. But rather than collecting drawings and announcing the winners at the school, the teachers will collect sketches and inform the winner.
The Newky Crows Facebook site will play a role in determining the winning label. Ficks said she would soon receive the entry drawings and put them on the page. Viewers will vote for their favorites.
The Civic Association safely held Music in the Park in June, but will not have a Halloween party due to the risks of the pandemic.
Stump said student help for the festival has not available this year, nor has help been sent from the Union County Probation Department.
But a near-record amount of help showed up to peel apples, Stump said. An all-out call for help was issued and people responded.
"Newky needs you," Stump said, using a nickname for the White Deer Township community. All proceeds from the festival help support the New Columbia Civic Association.
