Each year, as the month of April moves on, someone is sure to say “I wonder if we’ll have any more snow this year.”
Anyone who regularly makes that statement to me knows by now they’ll hear my recollection of attending a race April 21, 2002, at the now shuttered Nazareth Speedway.
That day in Nazareth may have been the coldest I’ve ever been at an outdoor automobile race, which featured Al Unser Jr. leading some laps in the event. As the race moved on, the caution flag flew as a mix of rain and snow started falling over the track.
As he was known for doing, Scott Sharp had opted for an alternate pit stop strategy in the race, with the caution for the wintery mix falling working to his advantage.
As the white flag waved, Gil de Ferran was in the lead. However, on the backstretch de Ferran ran out of gas. Sharp, who was running in second, surged by to claim the victory.
That was the first of two IndyCar races I attended in 2002, and marked the first of two times which I saw victory snatched from de Ferran in the closing laps.
Later that summer in Richmond, I was in the stands as Sam Hornish charged by de Ferran for the lead as the flagman unfurled the white flag.
So if you ever ask me if we’ll see any snow fall in April, that’s the story you’ll hear. I may then go on to recite the history of the Nazareth Speedway.
The track opened in 1910 as a dirt oval. A Facebook page, titled Nazareth Speedway, often posts historic photos of the multiple racing series which competed at the facility over the years. Most of the photos are focused on the speedway’s decades of operating as a dirt track.
Roger Penske purchased the facility in 1986, and converted it into an asphalt oval.
My first visit to the Nazareth Speedway came in 2000, when I witnessed Ron Hornaday drive a Dale Earnhardt Inc. Chevrolet to his first victory in the NASCAR Busch Series.
I also attended each of the track’s Indy Racing League sanctioned IndyCar races, between 2002 and 2004.
My 2003 trip to Nazareth was particularly memorable. As I was standing in line at the ticket booth, a woman walked up to me, explained that her brother was unable to attend the race and they wanted someone else to enjoy his ticket.
I was really skeptical when the woman handed me the ticket, especially when I saw it was for one of the best seats in the house.
I do not know who the woman was, but I will never forget the generosity she showed to me that day. Helio Castroneves ended up climbing the front-stretch fence in celebration that day after scoring the victory.
I also witnessed Castroneves win at Richmond in 2005, and I was in attendance at Indianapolis on several different occasions when he scored the pole for the Indy 500.
Nazareth’s final IndyCar race — before the speedway was shuttered — came in 2004, with the late great Dan Wheldon scoring his first IndyCar victory on U.S. soil. He had previously won an IndyCar race on the oval in Motegi, Japan.
After the track was closed, the grandstands at Nazareth Speedway were relocated to Watkins Glen International in New York.
I’ll never forget a joke the public address system announcer made at Watkins Glen the first year the stands were in place there, and the IndyCar series was in action at the track. The announcer said “Marco Andretti used to race in front of his hometown fans. Now he’s racing in front of his hometown grandstands.”
