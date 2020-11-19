HARRISBURG — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that Tengteng Wan, 42, of Lewisburg, was indicted on Wednesday, Nov. 18, by a federal grand jury on visa fraud and false statement charges.
According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Wan allegedly applied for an H-4 nonimmigrant visa in April 2015. At that time, H-4 visa holders were not eligible for employment in the United States.
Wan allegedly stated in his visa application that he was “not employed.” At the time, however, Wan allegedly owned and operated one or more businesses. Wan’s alleged statement that he was “not employed” constituted visa fraud and a false statement under penalty of perjury.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma is prosecuting the case.
Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.
A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the judge is also required to consider and weigh a number of factors, including the nature, circumstances and seriousness of the offenses; the history and characteristics of the defendant; and the need to punish the defendant, protect the public and provide for the defendant’s educational, vocational and medical needs. For these reasons, the statutory maximum penalty for an offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for a specific defendant.
