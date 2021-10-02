BLOOMSBURG — The Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau has announced a new mobile passport initiative featuring the historic covered bridges of Columbia and Montour counties.
The program is free to sign up for and encourages both visitors from outside the region and locals alike to get out and experience the area’s 25 covered bridges. Once signed up, program participants will be emailed a customized link that will grant them access to the passport dashboard. No mobile app or download is needed as the program operates in a mobile friendly web-based platform.
Once nearby one of the included bridges, users will select that bridge from the dashboard menu and click a “check-In” button to receive check-in credit for visiting the bridge. The passport operates using GPS geolocation services, so users can only receive credit for checking in when they are within range of the bridge. The passport will provide historic details and facts about each of the bridges for travelers to actively learn along the way.
Travelers who score at least 13 check-ins at bridges will be mailed a free embroidered patch commemorating their journey in the counties. A completed passport with 25 check-ins will gain participants entry into a year-end grand prize drawing for a $750 gift card to the Inn, Farmhouse, and Brewing Company at Turkey Hill in Bloomsburg.
After a milestone goal is hit with check-ins, the visitors bureau plans to coordinate a $50,000 donation to the Columbia County Covered Bridge Association to make significant restorations on the Stillwater Covered Bridge.
To begin a journey using the new passport, interested participants should visit: iTourColumbiaMontour.com/cb-passport to find more details about the new passport, see which bridges are on the trail, and get signed up.
