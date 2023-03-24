LEWISBURG — Several positions for municipal government and school boards are being contested in Union County, but only one top county race is being contested.
The Union County Elections Office has posted on its website the names of those who have petitioned to run in the May 16 primary.
There will be a race for district attorney.
D. Peter Johnson will be retiring as district attorney at the end of the year.
Assistant District Attorney Brian Kerstetter and current Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger will both appear on the ballot as Republicans.
Commissioner Stacey Richards, the lone Democrat, is planning another bid for office, as are Republican commissioners Preston Boob and Jeffery Reber. The current commissioners are running unopposed.
Also running unopposed is county treasurer, Diane Reigle.
There is no contest in the race for three seats for county auditor as Republicans Donna Kahley Gemberling, Carole Manbeck, and Democrat Robert Sundin are running unopposed.
Register and Recorder for Union County, Republican Lisa Seward, is also unopposed.
The seat for Magisterial District Court 17-03-02 in Mifflinburg, will be untouched as District Judge Jeffrey Mensch looks to continue serving in that capacity. Mensch is running unopposed and has crossed filed as both Republican and Democrat.
In the race for Lewisburg school board, incumbents Erin Jablonski, Cory Heath, Tera Unzicker-Fassero and Jordan Fetzer are being challenged by Ashly Anne Grant, Laura Graver, Justin Madaus and Ross Muir. All candidates cross filed as Republicans and Democrats.
In the race for Mifflinburg school board, incumbent Republicans Janelle Weaver and Mindy Benfer are unopposed in Region 1.
In Region 2, incumbent Republicans Dennis Keiser and Francis Gillott are being challenged by Republicans Carl Andy Emery, and Troy Zimmerman, and Democrat Autumn Faust.
In Mifflinburg Region 3, incumbent school board member Amy Wehr, who has crossed filed as both Republican and Democrat, is being challenged by Tyler Snook, a Republican.
For Mifflinburg school board, representing the borough of New Berlin 1, Republican Joshua Moser is running unopposed.
In the race for Lewisburg Borough Council, incumbent Democrat Jamie Grobes is running unopposed.
In the race for borough council in Mifflinburg, incumbent President Richard Fry, who represents Mifflinburg East, is being challenged by Maura McGlaughlin-Heiges. Both are Republicans.
For Mifflinburg Borough West, incumbents Jarrod R.W. Fry and council Vice President Matthew Wagner are being challenged by Colbey Russell. All are Republicans.
In the race for borough council in New Berlin, incumbent Republicans Lynda Frederick, Barry Kuhns and Barbara Stamm are running, along with Democrat David Farmer.
In the race for Buffalo Township supervisor, Republicans Angela Kutruff-Haines and Glen Troup are looking for two seats on the three-seat board. Neither Chairman William Zimmerman, nor Supervisor Douglas Reed are running for another term.
Zimmerman made the announcement he would step down in December. Meanwhile, Reed announced he would not run again after filling the seat of Joe Wise, who stepped off the board in December as well.
In East Buffalo Township, Republican incumbent Chairwoman Char Gray will be on the ballot. Democrat Tom Zorn, who formerly served as a supervisor, will also be on the ballot.
Republican Supervisor David E. Masser is running unopposed for supervisor in Gregg Township.
In Hartley Township, the race for supervisor includes incumbent Vice Chairman Earl Bingaman, facing a challenge by Rodney Kline. Both are Republicans.
In Kelly Township, Republican vice chair Elvin Stoltzfus is running unopposed for supervisor.
In Lewis Township, incumbent supervisor Karen Watters is facing a challenge by Donald G. Shively. Both are Republicans.
In Limestone Township, Republican Brian Haines is running unopposed for supervisor.
In Union Township, Republican Todd M. Wright will be on the ballot, as will be Democrat Dan Greak.
In West Buffalo Township supervisors race, Republican Eric Wagner is running unopposed.
In White Deer Township, Republican Paul W. Saber is unopposed for township supervisor.
