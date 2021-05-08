KULPMONT — Tackling 1,000 miles of the Appalachian Trail (AT) is a daunting task for anyone. For 70-year-old Walt Lutz, it's an opportunity to raise awareness, and funds, for invaluable community volunteers.
The reverence Lutz has for these volunteer community servants is evident as he talks about his journey, and the time and effort he's already put in. From readying his body and mind, to researching the small towns and communities he'll be hiking through or near, it's all worth it to raise awareness of the heroes in each of our communities, all of whom rise to the occasion, whenever the call may come, he said.
Lutz takes to the trail Tuesday at its highest point — Clingman's Dome, N.C. — where he will join the longest hiking-only footpath at mile 200, then hike the next 1,000 miles to Pine Grove, where he'll leave the AT at mile 1,200 and trek through Hegins and back to Kulpmont. He hopes to arrive in Kulpmont around Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.
"It's very important — I want to honor those on the 20th anniversary of 9-11," said Lutz. "Our firemen, first responders... then and now. This is to recognize them."
Long active in many community organizations, from his hometown fire department to the American Legion, Knights of Columbus and Holy Angels Parish, Lutz saw the hike as an opportunity to raise awareness of the work first responders do across the country, but in his own hometown, the need for new equipment.
Kulpmont Fire Department's engine is over 30 years old, and while still functional, finding replacement parts is difficult, said Lutz. He hopes to raise enough money to assist with the purchase of new engine, or newer, used engine.
"This is to draw attention to our volunteers," he said. "These people volunteer to run into burning buildings. They do it for free. It doesn't get better than that."
Even a good used engine will run upwards of $400,000, Lutz noted. Raising taxes, especially in an area with a high concentration of senior citizens, is not always feasible, or well received.
"This is a serious undertaking," he said. "Some have made funny comments about a 70 year old doing this, but what would you do without volunteer firefighters? They need our support."
Lutz has long been community minded. A graduate of Mount Carmel High School, he played football and was part of the ROTC (Reserve Officers Training Corps) at Bucknell University, before spending two years in the Army as a training officer at Fort Benning and Fort Leonard Wood. He then earned a master's of business from The Amos Tuck School of Business Administration, Dartmouth College.
His business career as a certified public accountant took him as far away as Mississippi, but his hometown has always been Kulpmont. He returned 15 years ago, and has been there since.
Service has always been important to Lutz, and nowhere is that more evident than in the challenge that lies before him.
"I try to be active," he said.
Those curious about his progress can keep tabs on the Northumberland Countian as he treks northward. Lutz plans to daily social media posts about the people he meets along the way.
"Everybody sees the pictures of the trees, and the rivers," said Lutz. "When I get off the trail, I want to visit the fire departments, the (American) legions, talk to the volunteers and the veterans."
It is those everyday men and women that he will focus on in his daily posts from the trail.
Lutz hiked 200 miles in March and 210 in April to prepare himself physically for the demands of the AT. He will carry an 18-pound pack while hiking eight hours a day in May and June. He plans to devote 10 hours a day to hiking in July with the hope of accumulating 15 miles per day.
Those wishing to assist Lutz can send donations to: Kulpmont-100, Fire Truck Fund, P.O. Box 100, Kulpmont, Pa. 17834. Kulpmont-100 is a 501c3 charitable organization.
A GoFundMe site has been established as well Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/1000-miles-for-a-new-fire-truck?qid=33b7880f59ca8758a836f90b37099d8b&utm_campaign=p_cp_url&utm_medium=os&utm_source=customer or type (Kulpmont Fire Truck 1000 Mile Hike) into the search bar at the GoFundMe site.
