Robotic-assisted knee replacement now available at UPMC

WILLIAMSPORT — More than 800,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed annually in the U.S., making it one of the most common procedures offered by orthopaedic surgeons. UPMC in North Central Pa. recently introduced a new technology that offers patients a more precise option for treatment.
Now available is the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, a robotic system that utilizes patient-specific data tailored to a patient’s anatomy alongside optical tracking technology and a robotic arm to increase the surgeon’s level of precision during the procedure.
“Using this new technology, we can precisely mimic the patient’s natural knee structure and reduce additional adjustments needed during and post-operation,” said John Bailey, M.D., surgeon, UPMC Orthopaedic Care. “This level of precision achieved through using technology increases confidence in knee performance and improves patient satisfaction and outcomes.”
The VELYS technology works in tandem with the ATTUNE Knee System, which is an innovative knee implant designed to better match a patient’s anatomy.
Bailey said the technology uses pre-programed data and live tracking through an infrared camera and optical markers on the patient and medical equipment to guide the robotic arm during the procedure.
“Combining traditional methods of open surgery with the computer-assisted navigation allows the surgeon to make more accurate cuts and operate within smaller margins of error which improves soft tissue balance and ultimately improves outcomes,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.