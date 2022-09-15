Robotic-assisted knee replacement now available at UPMC

John Bailey, M.D., surgeon, UPMC Orthopaedic Care, demonstrates how the robotic-assisted technology supports his technique on a prosthetic knee.

WILLIAMSPORT — More than 800,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed annually in the U.S., making it one of the most common procedures offered by orthopaedic surgeons. UPMC in North Central Pa. recently introduced a new technology that offers patients a more precise option for treatment.

Now available is the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, a robotic system that utilizes patient-specific data tailored to a patient’s anatomy alongside optical tracking technology and a robotic arm to increase the surgeon’s level of precision during the procedure.

