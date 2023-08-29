MILTON — A man who has spent more than four decades giving his time to the Milton sports community will be recognized when the Milton Harvest Festival parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, along Front Street.
Pete Bergen has been selected as grand marshal for this year’s parade. The 47th edition of the festival runs Sept. 9-16 in Milton.
“I think it’s an honor being the (grand) marshal of the parade,” said Bergen. “I think it’s a recognition of what I‘ve done in the community and the thousands of kids I’ve coached in baseball, football and mostly wrestling, and what I did promoting the wrestling program, taking it from the YMCA, which was a multi-district program, and moving it out to the high school.”
Bergen’s involvement with the Milton sports community began roughly 45 years ago when a friend asked him if he would be interested in joining the Athletic Booster Club. He started as a member and, over time, rose to trustee, officer, and eventually president.
“I missed probably only five meetings in 40-some years,” Bergen said, adding that, during his tenure with the club, he witnessed the installation of the original concession stand and the subsequent construction of the new stand.
Even while he was thoroughly engaged in his commitments to the club, Bergen also maintained a kind of high-octane lifestyle that led him around the county.
“In the early days of my Booster Club I was still involved in NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) drag racing. I had a very successful Corvette. (I) set national records with it. (I) won some national events,” said Bergen.
When he wasn’t competing in places like Texas, Missouri, Canada and New England, he ran a speed shop in Milton, where he sold automobile parts, built engines and offered car repairs. It was during his work at the shop on a relatively normal day that Bergen had the kind of extraordinary encounter he’d never forget.
“I was there (at the shop) and I’d just gotten back from drag racing. I was getting ready to close up,” said Bergen.
Before he could shut down for the day, a van with flowers painted on the side pulled up to the shop. When the door opened, a group of long-haired “hippie-type people” stepped out.
“I asked them what was wrong and they said ‘My lights went dim. I was losing power,’” recalled Bergen. “So I lifted the hood. It was an old Dodge van and the belt was missing. They blew the generator belt so they were running off of generator power.”
Luckily, Bergen had a replacement belt in the speed shop. When he swapped out the part for the travelers, he said there was no payment necessary. It had been a quick and easy job.
Still, wanting to offer him something for his labor, the group left behind a pair of concert tickets for a show they were playing at in Syracuse, N.Y. When Bergen’s friends saw the tickets, they were shocked.
“They said, ‘Bergen, you don’t know what you got here.’ They came back to me and explained to me who that was. It was the early days of the Grateful Dead band. They stopped at my garage and I fixed their van,” said Bergen.
The chance encounter may not have converted him into a certified “Deadhead,” a devoted follower of the band, but in the late summer of 1969, his buddies convinced him to drive up to New York for a day to see some live music that ended up being the infamous Woodstock Music and Art Fair.
Other than that, his drag racing career and his work at the shop and with the Booster Club always kept him occupied. It was only this past year, after not running for Booster Club president for the first time in nearly half a century, that Bergen realized just how busy he’d been.
“I didn’t realize, at the time, how much time I was involved doing things for the club and the kids and stuff. Now that’s all come to a halt. And I’ve got so much time now to do things at the house, do things around the yard, do things for my wife,” said Bergen, adding that he and his wife have also been traveling around the country in their motorhome.
At this point, he’s made it to every state except Hawaii and Alaska.
Bergen misses his work with the Booster Club, but he’s happy to reflect on the various programs he cultivated and strengthened throughout his time as president.
“I enjoyed every minute of it.”
The theme for this year’s festival is “Plant Today — Harvest Tomorrow.”
The schedule for the week includes:
• Saturday, Sept. 9: Arts, crafts and food vendors open, 9 a.m., to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, registration at 7:30 a.m., race starts 9:30 a.m., Broadway and Filbert streets; pet parade, 9 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., Milton; Princess Pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 10: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 4 p.m., Milton Area High School Auditorium; Milton Area Community Band Concert, 7 p.m., Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St.
• Monday, Sept. 11: pumpkin roll, 5 to 6 p.m., Academy Avenue and Locust Street.
• Tuesday, Sept. 12: Scarecrow Patch, 5 to 6 p.m., Race and South Front streets.
• Wednesday, Sept. 13: Boogie on Bound, 6 to 8 p.m., Bound Avenue. Featuring music by Family Ties.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Harvest Pops Choral Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s UMC, 102 L. Market St.
• Friday, Sept. 15: Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School Alumni Field, Milton vs. Mount Carmel.
• Saturday, Sept. 16: Arts, crfats and food vendors open, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9:30 a.m. start, Arch Street; Chalk the Walk on Elm Street, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St.; parade, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.