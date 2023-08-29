Pete Bergen

Pete Bergen will serve as the grand marshal for the Milton Harvest Festival parade.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — A man who has spent more than four decades giving his time to the Milton sports community will be recognized when the Milton Harvest Festival parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, along Front Street.

Pete Bergen has been selected as grand marshal for this year’s parade. The 47th edition of the festival runs Sept. 9-16 in Milton.

