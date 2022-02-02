SELINSGROVE — How the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would look at one of today's touchiest topics will be the subject of an upcoming talk.
"Would MLK Embrace CRT?" will be at 1:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Stretansky Auditorium on the Susquehanna University campus. The talk will be hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Mann, a Susquehanna University professor of religious studies.
"Dr. King is the 'gold standard' on American attitudes on race relations," Mann said. "Lots of people on the left and the right look to him for guidance and inspiration."
Mann said King is still the focus for conversations on race.
However, some talk is now through the "lens" of critical race theory (CRT), an academic construct which views the American experience as motivated by one race seeking to dominate another.
Lecture attendees, Mann noted, need not agree with King, with CRT or even with his own thoughts.
"(King) is not going to fit into an 'all or nothing' response," Mann said. "Dr. King was not an ideologue. He was a very critical thinker."
Mann has pondered what parts of CRT would King agree with and what would he not agree with.
"I am trying my best to do this fairly," Mann added. "It is always hard to take a historical person and try to imagine them responding to a contemporary event."
King's years of activism were characterized by non-violence and civil disobedience. However, he was criticized by some as too passive near what turned out to be the end of his life.
"There was not one Black American position on race relations," Mann said. "There was disagreement among people like Stokley Carmichael, King and Malcolm X had different views of how these things should be addressed."
Recent years have seen racial discussions on many levels and occasional conflict. They have ranged from criticism of policing to examinations of business practices and the nature of education.
"There are ways in which were are acting more in keeping with King's prescriptions," Mann said. "There are also ways that people are acting in ways that are more consistent with the Black power movement, which King had serious problems with."
Mann concluded emotional reaction to the term CRT inhibits healthy dialogue.
Similarly, Mann said if King was alive today, he might be disappointed by polarization among Christian sects.
"You have conservative denominations and liberal denominations," Mann said. "That overlaps not just with theology but with politics. People don't feel welcome in the other person's church and people aren't talking with each other much."
King, Mann maintained, was an advocate for bringing people together to work through difficult ideas.
