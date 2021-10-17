PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
The program will be "Quilting 101, Tips and Tricks."
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Flo Welshans will be teaching a workshop on “Spicy Spiral Table Runner." To register for the class, fwelshans@yahoo.com or call 570-745-3313.
Members are being asked to donate blocks to be used for Quilts of Valor, which are given to veterans and military members. Guild member Billie Blakeney is the Pennsylvania Coordinator for Quilts of Valor. contact her for more information at 570-683-6189.
For information on making gifts or handmade items for Quilter's Corner, contact Mary Ritter at 570-713-5636 or jmritter@pdd.net.
