SUNBURY — Say “hello” to the Susquehanna Valley United Way.
That’s the new name of the very familiar agency which helps thousands of people in Central Pennsylvania. A merger of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties (UWCMC) was celebrated Thursday by unveiling the combined agency’s new name.
Both the boards of the GSVUW and UWCMC voted unanimously to merge in June, and the logistical details have been worked out.
Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the Susquehanna Valley United Way, said the selection of the name went through a process involving board members and other United Ways in the region.
Mael said Danielle Velcoff — the new Marketing and Communications director for the organization — compiled a list of names for the new merged agency, and then submitted them to members of the Board of Directors for their choices.
The board members whittled down their choices to three suggestions. From there, the suggestions were circulated to other United Ways throughout the region and it was determined that Susquehanna Valley United Way was the name to be selected.
Mael says she’s “very excited to see what the impact this merger has on the five-county region.”
Velkoff said the merger will, “greatly increase the impact the United Way has on the community.” The merger will also streamline both organizations as they look at the region as a whole, and not just individualized counties.
As a unified organization, the United Way will serve the needs of more than 260,000 residents. Velkoff said with the merger, “the agency will be able to expand programs which were successful in one county and bring it to the regional level as a whole.”
For example, Velcoff said PORT (Post Overdose Response Team) is one of the programs that originally started in Berwick and will be expanding to Northumberland County, and eventually into Snyder County. She says the merger will have significantly more community funding available than a single entity.
For 2022, Velcoff said the United Way has received $3.6 million in active grants, specifically going towards programs and partners in the areas of education, health and wellness, and financial stability. The combined agency has 57 partner agencies across a five-county region, and will have allocated a total $464,869 in 2022 grants to award to them.
Velcoff said another change for the agency is having Seth Joseph as the new director of Philanthropy. Joseph will be overseeing the annual campaign.
“This is a new position for both organizations and one that has been greatly needed by both agencies,” Velcoff said.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
