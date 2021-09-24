WASHINGTONVILLE — Representatives from Talen Energy and Pattern Energy are pushing forward with plans to develop a 1,000-acre solar farm on land Talen owns near its Montour Steam Electric Plant in Anthony, Derry and Madison townships, Montour County.
Taryne Williams, Media and Community Relations manager for Talen Energy, said on Sept. 14 the Montour County commissioners approved an amended solar development ordinance to regulate commercial and residential solar panels.
Williams provided a press release commending the commissioners, as well as county planning and zoning committees, for their work.
“From beginning to end, this has been a positive, thorough planning and zoning process that resulted in a very well-designed solar zoning ordinance,” said Jenn Ritchie, of Pattern Energy and one of the lead members of the Montour Solar One partnership. “We look forward to the next step in making Montour Solar One a reality, bringing new jobs and an economic boost and $1 million in community benefits to the area.”
“Montour Solar One appreciates the opportunity to interact with stakeholders throughout the community during the last year and we look forward to continuing to work with the Montour County Commissioners and other municipalities to bring this project to fruition,” added Joey Shannon of Talen Energy.
According to Williams, Montour County has planning and zoning authority over Anthony, Liberty and Mayberry townships, as well as Washingtonville Borough.
Montour Solar One will next submit conditional use permit applications to Montour County, as well as Derry and Madison townships, Williams said.
Once complete, the solar farm is proposed to generate approximately 100 megawatts, enough to power about 20,000 homes each year. Energy generated from the farm will be sold to PJM, a regional transmission organization.
The press release provided by Williams noted the project is expected to create between 125 and 175 construction jobs over a one-year period in which the solar farm is built.
