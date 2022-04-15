State Police at Selinsgrove One-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Middleburg man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 1:41 p.m. April 9 along Route 104, south of Park Wood Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Lance Smith, 22, lost controlled, struck a telephone pole, went airborne, and came to rest against a tree. Smith was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of cooking oil, valued at $491.
The theft was reported at 10 p.m. Nov. 11 at 174 Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Dissemination of intimate image
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old Middleburg girl reported receiving an intimate image.
The incident occurred between March 20 and March 22 along Longer Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Corruption of minors
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of corruption of minors, involving a 14-year-old Beavertown girl.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m. Jan. 8 along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville DUI
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 21-year-old Montgomery man was taken into custody after troopers reported responding to a drug overdose.
The incident occurred at 11:31 p.m. Dec. 30 along Sulphur Springs Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — An unidentified 41-year-old Williamsport man has been charged with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:06 a.m. Feb. 11 along William Street, Williamsport.
Harassment
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 50-year-old Montgomery man has been charged after allegedly making unwanted physical contact with a 22-year-old Williamsport man.
The incident occurred at 11:15 a.m. April 12 along Schnee Avenue, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
State Police at Lamar Sexual assault
PORTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the report of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted.
The alleged assault occurred between Jan. 4 and March 4 in Porter Township, Clinton County.
Theft
WAYNE TOWNSHIP — The Bald Eagle Truck Stop was scammed out of $4,000, troopers reported.
The incident occurred at 12:01 a.m. April 6 along McElhattan Drive, Wayne Township, Clinton County.
Theft
GALLAGHER TOWNSHIP — Frederick Saylor, 44, of Lock Haven, reported having $6,814 stolen from his bank account.
The incident occurred between 12:01 a.m. Feb. 28 and 11:59 p.m. April 8 at 18031 Coudersport Pike, Gallagher Township, Clinton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.