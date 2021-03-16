LEWISBURG — Ann Glock, executive director of The Green Dragon Foundation, has announced that the dedication ceremony for the Brandon Kramm Memorial Field at Lewisburg Area High School (LAHS) has been postponed from March to Saturday, April 10.
“Due to Covid-related issues and weather delays, the foundation wanted to give the outfield grass a few more weeks of spring growth to optimize the playing field," Glock said. “The dedication ceremony will now be held on Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., the LAHS Green Dragons will host the Milton Black Panthers for the first game ever to be held at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field.”
Covid-19 guidelines and protocols are in place.
For more information, contact the foundation’s office at 570-522-8433.
