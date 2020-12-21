Delaware Township man charged with strangulation

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Strangulation and related counts have been filed against a Delaware Township man who was allegedly involved in an altercation at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at his home at 38 Albatross Drive.
Anthony Frank Dubose, 36, has been charged with one felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary harassment charge.
According to court papers, Dubose was engaged in a verbal altercation with a woman when he allegedly struck the individual in the head several times with a closed fist.
Dubose then applied pressure to the woman's neck, restricting her airway, according to court documents. The victim sustained facial lacerations, bruising on the left side of her head and two abrasions on the left side of her neck.
According to online court records, Dubose has been jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 6 before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
