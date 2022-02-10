Mayor proclaims Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week

MILTON — Feb. 7-14 has been declared Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Week in Milton, under the terms of the first proclamation signed by Mayor Tom Aber.
Aber, who took office in January, announced during Wednesday’s Milton Borough Council meeting that he signed the proclamation after being asked to do so by Milton resident Stephanie Wise. Her 9-year-old son Mason Moyer was born with tetralogy of fallot, a congenital heart defect.
Wise and her 9-year-old daughter McKenna Moyer attended the meeting. Aber presented small gift bags for the two Moyer children.
Council approved a request by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) to close Elm Street, in an area stretching from the rear of Marlin’s Sub Shop to South Front Street, in order for the organization to hold its sixth annual Beer Fest Saturday, June 11. TIME also received approval for Milton fire police to assist with the event.
During his report to council, Milton Fire Department Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight said the department has logged 149 man hours responding to four calls for service thus far in February. Among those calls, Whitenight noted, was a building fire Wednesday afternoon at the Italian Terrace restaurant, located along Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
In February, Whitenight said the department logged 184 man hours responding to 25 calls for service. The Department’s volunteer EMS providers responded to 44 calls in January and four so far in February.
Whitenight said the department’s mobile intensive care unit, staffed by Evangelical Community Hospital, responded to 242 calls in January and 59 thus far in February.
