LEWISBURG — A daughter, Ariana Leann Mullany, was born to Clayton Mullany and Morgan Straub of Lewisburg at 11:47 p.m. March 8 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Ariana is the granddaughter of Christopher Mullany Sr. and Nicole Mullany of Lewisburg, and Leonard Straub and Michelle Wagner of Milton.
