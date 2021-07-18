MILTON — The Milton Rotary Club will hold the Milton Harvest Festival 28 Mile Bike Race Saturday, Sept. 11.
Race day registration will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. at the Milton Municipal Building, 2 Filbert St., Milton.
All riders must wear helmets and stay in line. The course will be marked about three weeks prior to the race.
A sweep will follow the racers, with safety and traffic control provided at Main intersections.
An overall winner for men, and an overall winner for women will be crowned, with prizes being awarded in various age categories.
For more information about the race, contact Bonnie McDowell at 570-847-4834 or visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com/bikerace.
