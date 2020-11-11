MIFFLINBURG — COVID-19 was among the topics Tuesday night as Mifflinburg Area School District directors held a special meeting one day after a positive case was reported at the high school.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel noted the school year was about one-quarter complete. Lichtel was proud of efforts to keep everyone healthy and to maintain good learning opportunities.
However, positive tests and quarantines were something to be wary of.
“I don’t want to make any predictions about where we go from here,” Litchel said afterward. “But it is really concerning to us. We just need to be prepared for how we need to adjust and react to that as it comes.”
A citizen, early in the meeting, asked why Mifflinburg Area High School was used as an Election Day polling place in view of restrictions placed on guests in schools. It was explained that the polling area was sealed off then sanitized.
Lichtel noted the meeting was actually called to discuss a Student Achievement Report. But since there were no PSSA (Pennsylvania Student Scholastic Achievement) tests or Keystone Exams in the spring, a review of previous scores would have to be where they started.
Student achievement and the data that goes with it were areas of interest.
“I’m fascinated by it,” Lichtel said. “I like punching data.”
Lichtel explained that when data shows a student is struggling, an intervention of some sort to overcome it should be considered.
“Too often, our world allows failure to happen first,” Lichtel noted. “Failure happens over a longer period of time. Often times it gets to be seen as final. It’s hard to bounce back from that.”
Lichtel said educators need to react quickly when students falter and help them stay on their game. The early shutdown of schools resulted in learning loss, but Lichtel was hopeful that student achievement would show rapid growth by mid-year.
Lichtel added that on Friday the district’s biomass boiler plant would start up. He said rooms in three buildings could get hot as the system is tested. However, no students would be any district schools on Friday. Online parent/teacher conferences were planned for kindergarten through eighth grade students. It would be a professional development day for the high school staff.
Business Administrator Tom Caruso reminded directors that they would have to vote by January to either pass a preliminary budget or adopt a tax increase limit under Act 1. He noted that even in January, little could be predicted about state funding in advance of the governor’s budget address in February.
Caruso told directors that there would be a 4% tax increase limit under Act 1 for the 2021-22 school year. If a tax increase to the Act 1 limit was approved, an owner of a property assessed at $125,000 would see a $66 increase.
Board members voted 5 to 4 to accept $2,439.50 from the Elementary Home School Association for purchase of Scholastic News, a current events magazine for elementary and intermediate school students. The magazine was criticized by a director for purportedly portraying one political candidate positively and the other in a negative light in a recent edition.
Directors Dennis Keiser, Tom Hosterman, Mindy Benfer, Amy Wehr and Janell Weaver voted in favor of accepting the amount. Directors Bob Mulrooney, Wendy McClintock, Francis Gillott and Tom Eberhart voted against.
If the district needs to go to all-digital platforms, directors were shown ways it could be done successfully via a video which featured teachers from all district schools.
Casey Snook, a fifth grade teacher, said Google Classroom was used to upload class material so students can complete assignments and look at links about subjects. Technology assignments were also posted for the week. Snook said technology skills matched up with what students were learning in other courses.
Miranda Wallace, a fourth grade teacher, said she posts morning work for students, with math, grammar and review activities included.
Schoology was credited for being a learning plaform which could be consistently used through a student’s secondary school career.
High school social studies Teacher Stacy Reitenbach said Schoology can organize courses by historical time periods. Reitenbach said there are ways students can work together in real time, even if they are working at home.
