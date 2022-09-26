MILTON — Milton Rotarians learned about the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership at a recent meeting.
Alana Jajko, who is director of communications and outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, discussed her organization and the many facets of the operation.
Her work is focused on promoting trails and communities with the vibrant and connected Susquehanna Greenway, so that the public can enjoy opportunities to engage with the outdoors. She is a graduate of Bucknell University, and has been involved with the greenway in a variety of roles.
The greenway consists of 1 to 3 miles on either side of the river. There are 444 miles that encompass the main branch of the river that originates in Cooperstown, N,Y, — which is known as the North Branch — and 228 miles of the West Branch of the river. The organization promotes the trails, river towns and helps to educate those about the Susquehanna River. Maps and guides are available (even in water-proof form) for purchase from its website.
