MONTGOMERY — A "Holiday Magic for the Pennywise Workshop" will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Eagle Grange Hall, Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
Led by Cheryl Miller of Centre County, retired Penn State Extension educator, this event will share cost-conscious principles for party planning by selecting economical recipes, following money saving shopping tips and repurposing holiday decorations.
A minimum registration of 10 persons is required for the workshop to be held so pre-registration is required.
Contact Doug Bonsall by Nov. 10 at douglas.b@verizon.net or 717-921-1957 to register or for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.