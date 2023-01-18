LEWISBURG — A 55-year-old Danville man has been charged after allegedly making threats against Bucknell University officials, and traveling to the house of President John Bravman.
Raymond Kacyon Jr., of Bald Top Road, has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 11 at 103 University Ave., Lewisburg.
Police said Kacyon sent a text message indicating he would make Bravman pay for messing up people's lives. He said Bravman should be in hiding, and threatened to file a lawsuit against the university.
Upon arriving at Bravman's house, police said Kacyon resisted officers, pulling away from them and struggling as they attempted to take him into custody.
When placed in a patrol vehicle, police said Kacyon allegedly kicked the window. He was administered medication to sedate him to be transported to Geisinger Medical center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.