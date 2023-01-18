LEWISBURG — A 55-year-old Danville man has been charged after allegedly making threats against Bucknell University officials, and traveling to the house of President John Bravman.

Raymond Kacyon Jr., of Bald Top Road, has been charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 4:50 p.m. Jan. 11 at 103 University Ave., Lewisburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.